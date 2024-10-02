Burnley player ratings vs Plymouth Argyle as one man stands out with 8/10 display - gallery

Matt Scrafton
Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd Oct 2024
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 08:32 BST
Burnley made hard work of it but they managed to edge past Plymouth Argyle last night to move up to second in the Championship table.

Josh Brownhill’s first-half penalty proved to be enough as Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to five games.

The Clarets could have made life more comfortable for themselves had they been more clinical during a dominant first-half.

But having only found the back of the net on one occasion, it set up a nervy and anxious second period where the Clarets were forced to hold on for their win.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Another clean sheet and another game where he had very little to do. Distribution is clearly improving though and his pinpoint passes helped beat the press.

James Trafford - 7/10

Another clean sheet and another game where he had very little to do. Distribution is clearly improving though and his pinpoint passes helped beat the press.

Solid once again, didn’t really put a foot wrong. More conservative than Pires on the other side but that’s to be expected as a centre-back playing out of position.

Bashir Humphreys - 6/10

Solid once again, didn't really put a foot wrong. More conservative than Pires on the other side but that's to be expected as a centre-back playing out of position.

Had more defending to do than against Oxford but dealt with Plymouth’s attacks well. Made one important block in particular.

CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Had more defending to do than against Oxford but dealt with Plymouth's attacks well. Made one important block in particular.

One or two nervy moments aside, completed the majority of his tasks with minimal fuss, usually accompanied by chants of “STEVE” from the terraces.

Maxime Esteve - 7/10

One or two nervy moments aside, completed the majority of his tasks with minimal fuss, usually accompanied by chants of "STEVE" from the terraces.

