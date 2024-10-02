The Clarets could have made life more comfortable for themselves had they been more clinical during a dominant first-half.
But having only found the back of the net on one occasion, it set up a nervy and anxious second period where the Clarets were forced to hold on for their win.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Another clean sheet and another game where he had very little to do. Distribution is clearly improving though and his pinpoint passes helped beat the press. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Bashir Humphreys - 6/10
Solid once again, didn’t really put a foot wrong. More conservative than Pires on the other side but that’s to be expected as a centre-back playing out of position. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Had more defending to do than against Oxford but dealt with Plymouth’s attacks well. Made one important block in particular. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
One or two nervy moments aside, completed the majority of his tasks with minimal fuss, usually accompanied by chants of “STEVE” from the terraces. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
