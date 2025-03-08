The Clarets stayed patient after Kai Naismith was sent off for two yellow cards just 19 minutes into the game.

Lyle Foster got on the scoresheet in the league for the first time since August before Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes also got in on the act.

The first goal during the dominant 4-0 win came via a Mark McGuiness own goal.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Josh Brownhill celebrates after bagging his 12th goal of the season during Burnley's 4-0 win. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

James Trafford - 7/10 A virtual spectator for much of the game as he kept a seventh straight clean sheet at home. Made a good save to deny Jacob Brown though.

Connor Roberts - 8/10 Capped off a positive week with his new contract by providing an assist for Burnley's opener. Finished the game at left-back, proving his versatility.