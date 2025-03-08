Burnley player ratings vs Luton Town as seven 8/10s dished out after dominant win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 17:48 BST
Burnley extended their unbeaten run to 23 games with a one-sided victory against 10-man Luton Town.

The Clarets stayed patient after Kai Naismith was sent off for two yellow cards just 19 minutes into the game.

Lyle Foster got on the scoresheet in the league for the first time since August before Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes also got in on the act.

The first goal during the dominant 4-0 win came via a Mark McGuiness own goal.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Josh Brownhill celebrates after bagging his 12th goal of the season during Burnley's 4-0 win. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

1. Victory

Josh Brownhill celebrates after bagging his 12th goal of the season during Burnley's 4-0 win. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A virtual spectator for much of the game as he kept a seventh straight clean sheet at home. Made a good save to deny Jacob Brown though.

2. James Trafford - 7/10

A virtual spectator for much of the game as he kept a seventh straight clean sheet at home. Made a good save to deny Jacob Brown though.

Capped off a positive week with his new contract by providing an assist for Burnley’s opener. Finished the game at left-back, proving his versatility.

3. Connor Roberts - 8/10

Capped off a positive week with his new contract by providing an assist for Burnley's opener. Finished the game at left-back, proving his versatility.

Up against a tricky customer in Elijah Adebayo but he barely gave him a sniff. Always neat and tidy on the ball and crossfield balls bring a different dynamic.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Up against a tricky customer in Elijah Adebayo but he barely gave him a sniff. Always neat and tidy on the ball and crossfield balls bring a different dynamic.

