Burnley player ratings vs Luton Town as Manuel Benson makes impact on debut and Dara Costelloe looks the part

Midfielder Josh Brownhill’s equaliser earned a point for the Clarets on boss Vincent Kompany’s first home game in charge.
The Hatters took an early lead when Dan Potts fired the ball past Arijanet Muric from close range to threaten Burnley’s unbeaten run in the division.
However, Brownhill stretched that sequence to 25 games without defeat when guiding a sumptuous right-footed shot beyond Ethan Horvath just five minutes into the second half.
The hosts pressed for a winner, but failed to find a finish as the spoils were shared. Here are the player ratings.
1. Arijanet Muric 6
The ex-Manchester City stopper didn't have an awful lot to do after Dan Potts' opener. There were a few 'heart in mouth' moments when 'sweeper keeper' mode was activated, but he did well to clear the ball from the toe of Elijah Adebayo as the last man.
Photo: Ashley Allen
2. Connor Roberts 6
Overplayed at times, and wasn't able to get involved in the final third as much as he would've liked, but created openings in the second half with some well-placed passes infield and battled well with Amari Bell in the rare moments Town got the ball forward.
Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 6.5
The Manchester City defender was sucked in towards the ball when Charlie Taylor had seemingly done enough to thwart Luke Freeman from point blank range, leaving Dan Potts with the time and space to finish. However, moved the ball out well from the back, aside from one careless pass, and made a collection of brilliant blocks to prevent the Hatters from adding a second.
Photo: Ashley Allen
4. Charlie Taylor 6
Continues to adapt to his new role at centre-half and, though the ex-Leeds United defender was caught underneath Elijah Adebayo's header for the opener, he had recovered well to extinguish Luke Freeman's threat. He continued to put his body on the line in the second half when the ball continued to break kindly for the visitors in and around the penalty area.
Photo: Ian MacNicol