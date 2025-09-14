Burnley player ratings vs Liverpool as three 9/10s dished out despite cruel late defeat

Despite an inspired rearguard action, Burnley were once again left empty-handed against the reigning champions Liverpool.

For the second game running, the Clarets appeared to be heading to a crucial point – just as they were at Old Trafford two weeks ago.

But a 93rd-minute penalty, conceded by Hannibal and dispatched by Mo Salah, saw the Clarets fall to a cruel 1-0 defeat.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

The Burnley players look despondent following Liverpool's late winner (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

1. Heartache

The Burnley players look despondent following Liverpool's late winner (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

So unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet against the champions. Made 2 or 3 important saves, the pickout being the one from Szoboszlai from 25 yards. No chance with Salad's penalty. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. Martin Dubravka - 7/10

So unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet against the champions. Made 2 or 3 important saves, the pickout being the one from Szoboszlai from 25 yards. No chance with Salad's penalty. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Crunched into some perfectly-timed challenges and largely managed to frustrate Cody Gakpo, one or two moments aside (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

3. Kyle Walker - 8/10

Crunched into some perfectly-timed challenges and largely managed to frustrate Cody Gakpo, one or two moments aside (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty

No one expected to see him line up in a back three, but he didn't put a foot wrong. Part of a backline that hugely frustrated the champions (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

4. Josh Laurent - 8/10

No one expected to see him line up in a back three, but he didn't put a foot wrong. Part of a backline that hugely frustrated the champions (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo: Liverpool FC

