Burnley player ratings vs Lazio as four 8/10s dished out despite narrow defeat - gallery

But Scott Parker’s side had otherwise been the better team, creating the more clearer-cut chances and limiting their Serie A opponents to very little.

Regardless of the result, Parker will be able to take plenty from the friendly outing – with the Clarets looking comfortable out of possession in their back three system, while also looking fluid with their build-up play.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

NOTE: Max Weiss is the only substitute to be given a rating, having come on at half-time.

Key moment: Matteo Cancellieri scored Lazio's winner with 15 minutes remaining

Vaclav Hladky - 6/10 Had a couple of nervy moments on the ball, but otherwise distributed well and made a couple of routine saves before being replaced at the break.

Oliver Sonne - 8/10 Wing-back role seems to suit him. Got in around the back on more than one occasion, denied with a close-range header after beating the keeper to a deep cross.