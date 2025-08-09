Burnley player ratings vs Lazio as four 8/10s dished out despite narrow defeat - gallery

Published 9th Aug 2025, 18:09 BST
Burnley put on an impressive showing in their final runout of pre-season despite falling to a slender defeat to Lazio.

Matteo Cancellieri’s 75th minute strike on the counter was enough to separate the two sides in a well-contested affair at Turf Moor – a week out from Burnley’s season opener at Tottenham.

But Scott Parker’s side had otherwise been the better team, creating the more clearer-cut chances and limiting their Serie A opponents to very little.

Regardless of the result, Parker will be able to take plenty from the friendly outing – with the Clarets looking comfortable out of possession in their back three system, while also looking fluid with their build-up play.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

NOTE: Max Weiss is the only substitute to be given a rating, having come on at half-time.

Matteo Cancellieri scored Lazio's winner with 15 minutes remaining (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Matteo Cancellieri scored Lazio's winner with 15 minutes remaining (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Had a couple of nervy moments on the ball, but otherwise distributed well and made a couple of routine saves before being replaced at the break.

2. Vaclav Hladky - 6/10

Had a couple of nervy moments on the ball, but otherwise distributed well and made a couple of routine saves before being replaced at the break.

Wing-back role seems to suit him. Got in around the back on more than one occasion, denied with a close-range header after beating the keeper to a deep cross. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Oliver Sonne - 8/10

Wing-back role seems to suit him. Got in around the back on more than one occasion, denied with a close-range header after beating the keeper to a deep cross.

Showed his class once again. His pinpoint diagonals in particular bring something different. If he has lost some pace, I’ve not seen it yet. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Kyle Walker - 8/10

Showed his class once again. His pinpoint diagonals in particular bring something different. If he has lost some pace, I've not seen it yet.

