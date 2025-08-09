Burnley player ratings vs Lazio as four 8/10s dished out despite narrow defeat - gallery

Matteo Cancellieri’s 75th minute strike on the counter was enough to separate the two sides in a well-contested affair at Turf Moor – a week out from Burnley’s season opener at Tottenham.
But Scott Parker’s side had otherwise been the better team, creating the more clearer-cut chances and limiting their Serie A opponents to very little.
Regardless of the result, Parker will be able to take plenty from the friendly outing – with the Clarets looking comfortable out of possession in their back three system, while also looking fluid with their build-up play.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
NOTE: Max Weiss is the only substitute to be given a rating, having come on at half-time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.