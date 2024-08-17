Burnley player ratings vs Cardiff City as two 8/10s handed out for emphatic home win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 19:33 BST
Burnley made it two wins from two at the start of the Championship season with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City.

A freak own goal got them up and running despite a tough start, before further goals came in from Luca Koleosho, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, the Clarets weren’t always at their fluent best and you sense there’s still a lot more to come from them.

Nevertheless, today’s results marks the perfect start to Scott Parker’s reign, with the Clarets sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

An ideal first Burnley outing with a clean sheet on debut. Largely untroubled other than a couple of routine saves and set the tempo of Burnley's build-up.

1. Vaclav Hladky - 7/10

An ideal first Burnley outing with a clean sheet on debut. Largely untroubled other than a couple of routine saves and set the tempo of Burnley's build-up. Photo: Matt McNulty

Neat and tidy in possession and gave very little away defensively. Even tried his luck with one effort from range that flew over.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Neat and tidy in possession and gave very little away defensively. Even tried his luck with one effort from range that flew over. Photo: Matt McNulty

Had his hands full with the lively Wilfried Kanga early on but soon kept him quiet. Made some key interceptions and blocks.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Had his hands full with the lively Wilfried Kanga early on but soon kept him quiet. Made some key interceptions and blocks. Photo: Matt McNulty

Another composed display from the Frenchman, who is rapidly becoming a fans’ favourite with the Clarets faithful.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Another composed display from the Frenchman, who is rapidly becoming a fans’ favourite with the Clarets faithful. Photo: Matt McNulty

