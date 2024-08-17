A freak own goal got them up and running despite a tough start, before further goals came in from Luca Koleosho, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, the Clarets weren’t always at their fluent best and you sense there’s still a lot more to come from them.

Nevertheless, today’s results marks the perfect start to Scott Parker’s reign, with the Clarets sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Vaclav Hladky - 7/10 An ideal first Burnley outing with a clean sheet on debut. Largely untroubled other than a couple of routine saves and set the tempo of Burnley's build-up.

Connor Roberts - 7/10 Neat and tidy in possession and gave very little away defensively. Even tried his luck with one effort from range that flew over.

Dara O'Shea - 7/10 Had his hands full with the lively Wilfried Kanga early on but soon kept him quiet. Made some key interceptions and blocks.