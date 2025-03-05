Burnley player ratings vs Cardiff City as 6/10s and 7/10s handed out across the board - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley were forced to hold on to a crucial three points last night as they dug deep to beat Cardiff City.

Scott Parker’s men looked to be cruising to a comfortable three points when they took a deserved two-goal first-half lead, thanks to strikes from Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve.

But Cardiff reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time – becoming the first side to score a league goal past Burnley since December 21 – to set up a nervy second-half.

The Clarets had to ride their luck late on as they came under pressure, but ultimately they held on for a 2-1 win to maintain the pressure at the top of the Championship table.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Maxime Esteve bagged his first goal for Burnley as Scott Parker's men held on for a vital three points

1. Holding on

Maxime Esteve bagged his first goal for Burnley as Scott Parker's men held on for a vital three points Photo: Dan Istitene

Long run of clean sheets is finally over, but had no real chance with the goal that actually came off the Cardiff player’s shoulder.

2. James Trafford - 6/10

Long run of clean sheets is finally over, but had no real chance with the goal that actually came off the Cardiff player’s shoulder. Photo: Molly Darlington

The former Swans man was the pantomime villain. Conceded a couple of needless free-kicks but stood up to the Cardiff pressure.

3. Connor Roberts - 6/10

The former Swans man was the pantomime villain. Conceded a couple of needless free-kicks but stood up to the Cardiff pressure. Photo: Dan Istitene

Given plenty to do defensively as Cardiff caused Burnley problems. Involved in a nasty heads collision but thankfully came out fine.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Given plenty to do defensively as Cardiff caused Burnley problems. Involved in a nasty heads collision but thankfully came out fine. Photo: Ryan Pierse

