Scott Parker’s men looked to be cruising to a comfortable three points when they took a deserved two-goal first-half lead, thanks to strikes from Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve.

But Cardiff reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time – becoming the first side to score a league goal past Burnley since December 21 – to set up a nervy second-half.

The Clarets had to ride their luck late on as they came under pressure, but ultimately they held on for a 2-1 win to maintain the pressure at the top of the Championship table.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Maxime Esteve bagged his first goal for Burnley as Scott Parker's men held on for a vital three points

James Trafford - 6/10 Long run of clean sheets is finally over, but had no real chance with the goal that actually came off the Cardiff player's shoulder.

Connor Roberts - 6/10 The former Swans man was the pantomime villain. Conceded a couple of needless free-kicks but stood up to the Cardiff pressure.