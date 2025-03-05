Scott Parker’s men looked to be cruising to a comfortable three points when they took a deserved two-goal first-half lead, thanks to strikes from Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve.
But Cardiff reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time – becoming the first side to score a league goal past Burnley since December 21 – to set up a nervy second-half.
The Clarets had to ride their luck late on as they came under pressure, but ultimately they held on for a 2-1 win to maintain the pressure at the top of the Championship table.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
