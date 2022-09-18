4. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8

A very exciting prospect. The 20-year-old's levels of consistency are quite impressive. A tad unfortunate for the away side's equaliser, but he more than made amends for that over the course of the game. His distribution out from the back is exquisite, breaking the lines time and time again, and the Young Lion made two vital interventions to clear off the line from Joe Williams before applying a vital touch to take Andreas Weimann's cross away from Antoine Semenyo.

