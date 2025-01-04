Burnley player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers as 'simply superb' defender earns 9/10 after derby win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
Zian Flemming’s expertly-taken header saw Burnley continue their fine run of form against their rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Dutchman headed home just after the hour mark as Burnley came away with a hard-earned 1-0 win – as the Clarets won at Ewood Park for the fifth game in a row.

It was an otherwise tight, cagey affair, edged by one moment of quality as Scott Parker’s men made it 13 games unbeaten.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Produced some good punches to help relieve pressure but barely had a save to make once again.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Produced some good punches to help relieve pressure but barely had a save to make once again.

Rock solid throughout and helped wind the clock down late on. Got to love his passionate celebrations at the final whistle.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Rock solid throughout and helped wind the clock down late on. Got to love his passionate celebrations at the final whistle.

Simply superb. Won every header and made every block, especially late on. Crossfield balls were a huge plus once again too.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 9/10

Simply superb. Won every header and made every block, especially late on. Crossfield balls were a huge plus once again too.

Calm and composed yet again. Helped Burnley on their way to another clean sheet, number 17 of the season.

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

Calm and composed yet again. Helped Burnley on their way to another clean sheet, number 17 of the season.

