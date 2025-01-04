It was an otherwise tight, cagey affair, edged by one moment of quality as Scott Parker’s men made it 13 games unbeaten.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Produced some good punches to help relieve pressure but barely had a save to make once again. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Rock solid throughout and helped wind the clock down late on. Got to love his passionate celebrations at the final whistle. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 9/10
Simply superb. Won every header and made every block, especially late on. Crossfield balls were a huge plus once again too. Photo: Molly Darlington
4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10
Calm and composed yet again. Helped Burnley on their way to another clean sheet, number 17 of the season. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
