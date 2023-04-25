Burnley player ratings vs Blackburn as Manuel Benson shines off the bench and Charlie Taylor proves key at the back

Manuel Benson came off the bench in the second half to score the deciding goal, in a game where the Clarets were far from their best.

There were jubilant scenes in the away end at Ewood Park at full time, with the players savouring the moment with the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is how they performed:

Burnley secured the Championship title

Arijanet Muric- 7

The keeper didn’t have anything too testing to deal with, but did his job well when called upon- especially in the latter stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Roberts- 7

Roberts did a solid enough job defensively.

Ameen Al-Dakhil- 7.5

The centre back dealt with any threats when required and certainly grew into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He looked stronger throughout the 90 minutes and looked solid.

Charlie Taylor- 8

Bar the match winner, Taylor was probably Burnley’s best player. He just remained calm and dealt with the majority of situations well.

Ian Maatsen- 5.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maatsen struggled. He was unable to get himself forward, and was responsible for giving the ball away on a number of occasions, but was still able to help the team to a clean sheet.

Josh Cullen- 7

Cullen did well in providing some additional support for the defence.

Josh Brownhill- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill struggled to have an impact on the game at times but continuously worked hard.

He was booked in the 35th minute for a silly challenge in his own half, where he just lunged in needlessly.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson- 5.5

Gudmundsson also struggled at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the second half, he had an opportunity to play the ball into the box, but opted to shoot from distance- which was easily blocked.

He was subbed off soon after in the 59th minute.

Vitinho- 5.5

Vitinho couldn’t get into the game going forward- it just wasn’t his night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was subbed off just before the hour mark.

Anass Zaroury- 6

Opportunities were scarce for Zaroury.

Ashley Barnes- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes was responsible for a few clumsy challenges. He worked hard in attempting to win the ball high up the pitch, but the execution wasn’t always there.

He went down in the box pretty easily during the first half, with a penalty never looking likely.

Towards the end of the game he played an important role in his own box, as the Clarets defended a series of late corners.

Jack Cork- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder picked up a yellow within four minutes of coming on, and could’ve even been booked prior to that.

Nonetheless, his introduction proved to be a positive one for the Clarets.

Manual Benson- 9

It didn’t take Benson long to leave his mark on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after coming off the bench, he cut inside from the right before releasing a superb curling effort into the top corner.

Besides the goal, he just added an instant spark after being introduced.

Jay Rodriguez- N/A

Came on in the final moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Harwood-Bellis- N/A