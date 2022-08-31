Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent Kompany’s side had to wait until after the hour mark to break down the resilient visitors, but fully deserved the win and the three points.

The goals on Tuesday night came from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez, but a number of other individuals stood out as well.

Here’s how we rated the Burnley players:

Jay Rodriguez celebrates Burnley's second goal (Photographer: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Arijanet Muric- 7.5

The goalkeeper enjoyed a solid evening before being replaced in the 68th minute through injury.

He looked composed throughout, with his standout moment being a first half save to stop a Zian Flemming free kick from going in the top corner.

Connor Roberts- 7

Was part of a solid night defensively for the Clarets.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis- 8

The centre back looked really composed throughout, remaining calm on the few opportunities Millwall did attack.

He was also good with the ball at his feet, and distributed well to those in front of him.

Charlie Taylor- 7

Taylor did a good job alongside Harwood-Bellis, with the pair working well together throughout the night.

Vitinho- 8.5

The fullback was positive throughout the game, providing great attacking support as well as doing his job at the back.

Showed his willingness going forward with his position at the back post for the opening goal.

Jack Cork- 8

Provided good protection to the defence and cleaned up any problems when Burnley lost the ball.

Josh Cullen- 7

A good night for Cullen, who was solid in all areas on the pitch.

Josh Brownhill- 7.5

A great asset to have in, as he is always looking to produce something for his team.

Not everything he tried came off, and should’ve of done better with a shot at the beginning of the second half, but it was his initial effort that lead to the second goal.

Nathan Tella- 8.5

Tella is proving to be a real handful for defenders in the Championship.

He was lively throughout the game, with Millwall needing to bring him down on a number of occasions to stop him.

Came close to scoring with a volley, while he also had a goal denied for offside.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson- 7.5

It was a good 56 minutes for the attacker, who produced some good balls and created some chances during his time on the pitch.

Jay Rodriguez- 8

The striker was in the right place at the right time for his goal, as he reacted quickly to put the ball past the keeper.

He may of also have got an assist, with the cross for Vitinho’s goal potentially taking a slight glance off his head.

Substitutes:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6.5

Did his job after replacing Muric, making a couple of good saves to keep out Millwall.

Manuel Benson- 8

The attacker was superb after coming, providing Burnley with an extra spark.

He provided the cross which lead to the opening goal, and also had a few chances to score himself.

Ashley Barnes- N/A