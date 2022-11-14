The long-serving striker’s second half brace downed rivals Blackburn Rovers and send Vincent Kompany’s Clarets back to the top of the Championship table.
The 33-year-old headed home Anass Zaroury’s delivery from close range 10 minutes into the second half as the hosts made their dominance count.
The man of the moment then turned provider 20 minutes later when Burnley’s Belgium Under 21 international struck after goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski had kept out Barnes’s volley.
And it was game over nine minutes from time when the ex-Brighton forward kept his composure to convert from Josh Brownhill’s pass and become the first player since Willie Irvine to score a brace in this meeting.
Here are our ratings from the 3-0 win at Turf Moor.
1. Arijanet Muric 7.5
Could have been in the stands with the 19,000+ Burnley fans at Turf Moor. Faced a solitary shot on target, standing tall at his near post to deny Ben Brereton Diaz, but that was as testing as it got. His contribution shouldn't be downplayed too much, however, as the ex-City stopper was productive with the ball at his feet and involved in almost every move out from the back.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Vitinho 7.5
The Brazilian full back took a little longer than others to acclimate to the intensity and magnitude of the derby, but he grew into the game to excel defensively and offensively. Caught under the ball a couple of times when Ben Brereton Diaz got in behind in either half, with the second of those leading to Rovers' only shot on target at 0-0, but kept things tight otherwise and always provided an option when Manuel Benson was in possession.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8
Showed his pedigree on the ball, keeping play moving, permeating the banks, and switching brilliantly to both left and right flanks. Comfortably one of the best distributors of the ball in the division. Untested by Sam Gallagher when going up against his former club and covered well when the full backs pushed forward.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Jordan Beyer 8
Contested every challenge and chased every ball like his life depended on it. Outmuscled Ben Brereton Diaz in the first half, which prompted penalty appeals, but the German defender was simply too strong for his opponent. While Taylor Harwood-Bellis finds joy playing through the banks, the 22-year-old likes to drive through them to help Burnley get on the front foot.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd