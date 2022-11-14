2. Vitinho 7.5

The Brazilian full back took a little longer than others to acclimate to the intensity and magnitude of the derby, but he grew into the game to excel defensively and offensively. Caught under the ball a couple of times when Ben Brereton Diaz got in behind in either half, with the second of those leading to Rovers' only shot on target at 0-0, but kept things tight otherwise and always provided an option when Manuel Benson was in possession.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd