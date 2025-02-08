Burnley player ratings as 'superb' 8/10 handed out following FA Cup win against Southampton - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Feb 2025, 17:24 BST
Burnley booked their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a well-earned 1-0 win against Premier League side Southampton.

Marcus Edwards came off the bench to net on his debut as Scott Parker’s side claimed a deserved victory at the St Mary’s Stadium.

There were plenty of positives for Parker, whether it was the chance to hand a full debut to Jonjo Shelvey, getting to see Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond make their returns from injury or youngster Joe Bauress getting another chance to show what he can do.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Marcus Edwards celebrates with the Burnley players at full-time. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

1. Match winner

Marcus Edwards celebrates with the Burnley players at full-time. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Made a couple of good stops and always looked comfortable coming out to claim crosses. Couple of nervous moments on the ball though.

2. Vaclav Hladky - 7/10

Made a couple of good stops and always looked comfortable coming out to claim crosses. Couple of nervous moments on the ball though.

Defensively sound, giving nothing away. Rightly went unpunished when he pulled out of a tackle in the box, yet the Saints man still went to ground and was booked.

3. Oliver Sonne - 7/10

Defensively sound, giving nothing away. Rightly went unpunished when he pulled out of a tackle in the box, yet the Saints man still went to ground and was booked.

Looks more and more assured by the week, helped by wearing the captain’s armband. Made an important early block. Would have been another 8 had he stayed on for the 90.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Looks more and more assured by the week, helped by wearing the captain's armband. Made an important early block. Would have been another 8 had he stayed on for the 90.

