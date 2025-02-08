There were plenty of positives for Parker, whether it was the chance to hand a full debut to Jonjo Shelvey, getting to see Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond make their returns from injury or youngster Joe Bauress getting another chance to show what he can do.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Match winner
Marcus Edwards celebrates with the Burnley players at full-time. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images) Photo: Harry Murphy
2. Vaclav Hladky - 7/10
Made a couple of good stops and always looked comfortable coming out to claim crosses. Couple of nervous moments on the ball though. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Oliver Sonne - 7/10
Defensively sound, giving nothing away. Rightly went unpunished when he pulled out of a tackle in the box, yet the Saints man still went to ground and was booked. Photo: Molly Darlington
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Looks more and more assured by the week, helped by wearing the captain’s armband. Made an important early block. Would have been another 8 had he stayed on for the 90. Photo: Harry Murphy