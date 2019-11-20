Burnley player appears to be on-trial at another club, Clarets defender signs new deal and more

England and Wales have qualified for Euro 2020, and the international break is finally over. We're now counting down to the weekend's Premier League action. Burnley are facing Watford at Vicarage Road, and the Hornets only have one win in the league so far this season.

According to HITC, Burnley winger Vinnie Steels is on-trial with another club.

Steels joined from York City in 2018, but after limited opportunities, his named was spotted on a teamsheet for Doncaster Rovers under-23s.

His name was not released by Rovers, and was only spotted on the teamsheet itself by an eagle-eyed blogger.

In other Clarets news, defender Charlie Taylor has signed a new deal to keep him at Turf Moor until June 2024.

Taylor joined from Leeds United in 2017.

The rest of today's headlines:

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur boss and replaced by Jose Mourinho. (Various)

Pep Guardiola's agent has refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving for Bayern Munich. (AS)

Manchester United are monitoring 19-year-old forward Danny Loader who plies his trade at Reading. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United star Paul Pogba would prefer to return to Juventus than join Real Madrid. (Tuttosport)

West Ham United may look to appoint Rafael Benitez if they decide to sack manager Manuel Pellegrini. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus and Inter Milan are said to have joined Roma in the hunt to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United on a permanent deal. (Daily Mail)

£60m Arsenal target Reinier Jesus has been described as a ‘Kaka clone’. (The Sun)

Bolton accidentally named a mystery Sheffield United trialist as Kieran Phillips in an under-23s game. HITC speculate that it could be the player of the same name that is currently struggling for gametime at Everton.