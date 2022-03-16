The Red Dragons will take on Austria at a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium on March 24th, with the winners then due to face Scotland or Ukraine, whose tie has been postponed.

Fifa accepted Ukraine's request to push back their game in Glasgow following the Russian invasion.

Earlier this month, the FAW said: "The FAW supports Fifa's decision in this matter and stands in solidarity with Ukraine and reiterates its condemnation for the use of force and the atrocities being committed by Russia.”

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 05: Wayne Hennessey of Wales reacts during the international friendly match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Scotland could potentially take on Ukraine during the Nations League window in June, with the game against Wales or Austria pencilled in soon after, although Wales are currently due to host Belgium and the Netherlands this summe, on top of trips to Rotterdam and Poland.

The World Cup finals take place from November 21st to December 18th, with the draw for the tournament scheduled for Friday, April 1st in Doha.

Hennessey has 98 caps for his country, and is the most-capped goalkeeper in Wales’ history.

Roberts, meanwhile, has 34 caps, scoring three goals.

A second fixture for the international break, as yet confirmed, is set to be held on Tuesday, March 29th.

Wales squad in full: Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Tom King; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Neco Williams, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Chris Gunter, Dylan Levitt, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill, Joe Morrell, Will Vaulks, Joe Allen.