Burnley ordered to pay £30m for defender, fresh takeover claim surrounds Newcastle, Liverpool consider £8m deal - updates on Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

The Bin Zayed Group’s potential takeover of Newcastle United “is still in motion” despite the departure of Rafa Benitez. (The Sun)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has ruled himself out of the running for the Newcastle job as he has no interest in fighting relegation. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta are among those being considered as Benitez’s successor. (Daily Mail)

La Liga linked Ayoze Perez is one of a number of players considering his future at St James's Park following the Benitez news. (The Sun)

Bristol City have slapped a shock £30m price-tag on Adam Webster in a bid to fend off interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley, Watford and Everton. (Bristol Live)

Manchester United are ready to trigger Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder's £35.8m release clause. (ABC de Sevilla)

The Red Devils also have 15-year-old Lyon forward Mathis Rayan Cherki on their radar. He is also a target for Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are set to receive bids for forward Divock Origi over the coming months with Real Betis readying a £10m offer. (Bein Sport)

Crystal Palace are prepared to pay £8m for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who is open to leaving the Anfield club this summer. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic wants to move to Arsenal this summer after failing to secure a switch to Man United. (The Sun)

Chelsea will assure Frank Lampard that he has at least one season to prove himself as Blues boss due to the ‘unique’ situation the club faces in the transfer market. (Metro)

Lampard's first task could be to explore the possibility of bringing Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic back to Real Madrid after telling teammates he wants to return. (AS)

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a £73.5m double swoop for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele (£65m) and Leeds' Jack Clarke (£8.5m). (Sky Sports)

Mauricio Pochettino is also in the market for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, though face competition from Arsenal, who recently saw a £27m bid rejected. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have held talks with Juventus chief Fabio Paratici over a £44m deal to sign defender Joao Cancelo. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White has dropped that he is on the verge of signing for Leeds after following their club Instagram account. (Sportslens)

Meanwhile, the Seagulls are set to confirm the arrival of Leandro Trossard from Genk, though it is NOT a club-record deal, contrary to reports. (The Argus)

West Ham United want to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez as a replacement for Javier Hernandez, who wants to leave for Spain. (Evening Standard)

Leicester City have beaten Aston Villa and Celtic to the signature of Luton Town full-back James Justin in an £8m deal. (Daily Mirror)