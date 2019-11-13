Burnley 'open talks' with midfield ace, Pep’s family ‘don’t like Manchester’: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League news.

Burnley have reportedly opened talks on a January move for Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton.

Rumours linking the Clarets with Bitton surfaced a couple of days ago, with Football Insider reporting that Burnley are ready to offer a lucrative deal for the Israeli star.

Bitton has been at Celtic for six years and has won numerous titles with the Scottish champions.

Today's other Premier League headlines:

Reported Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen says he 'will not object' if current club Lille choose to sell him. (HITC)

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose says he will run down every day of the remaining 18 months of his contract. Spurs have reportedly confirmed that they will not offer Rose a new deal. (Various)

Pep Guardiola is reportedly open to a return to Bayern Munich as his family ‘don’t like Manchester’ (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United reportedly have a buyback clause for Spurs target Memphis Depay (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are monitoring £34m Juventus defender Merih Demiral as the Turkey international is out of favour with Maurizio Sarri. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are interested in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as a replacement for Christian Eriksen. (Daily Mail)

VAR boss Mike Riley has stunned Premier League clubs by stating that he is ‘pleased with how VAR is operating’, days after Sheffield United were denied a goal at Spurs in controversial circumstances. (Various)

Manchester United could land PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn - but only if they can qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United target Alfredo Morelos has been urged to stay at Rangers and reject a move to the Premier League by former manager Dario Sierra. Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the forward. (Daily Record)