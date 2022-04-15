Burnley one of most 'nutmegged' sides in the Premier League alongside Leeds United
Nothing gets the crowd going quite like a nutmeg, whether at a packed Premier League ground or on the local park.
It is one of the most celebrated skills in the game and one of the most embarrassing if you’re the one on the receiving end.
Arsenal top the table as the team that has avoided nutmegs better than anyone else, with the Gunners squad allowing the ball to be threaded through their legs just five times between them.
Title-chasing Liverpool are the next lowest in the top flight; the victims of 20 nutmegs, a considerable jump from Arsenal’s total — putting Mikel Arteta’s side in a league of their own.
And the most susceptible Premier League team to nutmegs is Leeds United, who have been on the receiving end of no fewer than 49.
Burnley own the second worst record, alongside Spurs, having been nutmegged on 32 occasions, while only pulling off 11 of their own, the worst return in the division.