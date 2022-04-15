Burnley one of most 'nutmegged' sides in the Premier League alongside Leeds United

It is one of the most celebrated skills in the game and one of the most embarrassing if you’re the one on the receiving end.

Arsenal top the table as the team that has avoided nutmegs better than anyone else, with the Gunners squad allowing the ball to be threaded through their legs just five times between them.

Title-chasing Liverpool are the next lowest in the top flight; the victims of 20 nutmegs, a considerable jump from Arsenal’s total — putting Mikel Arteta’s side in a league of their own.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Charlie Taylor of Burnley and Sam Byram of Norwich City battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

And the most susceptible Premier League team to nutmegs is Leeds United, who have been on the receiving end of no fewer than 49.

Burnley own the second worst record, alongside Spurs, having been nutmegged on 32 occasions, while only pulling off 11 of their own, the worst return in the division.

The research was conducted by OLBG.

Table One: Every Premier League team’s nutmegs ranked, both for and against