Burnley one of four PL clubs losing six-figure sums on matchdays due to empty seats at Turf Moor

Research from OLBG has taken into account this season's average attendance figures and the lowest cost of a ticket available to work out the estimated losses of all Premier League clubs through the number of unattended seats.

Tottenham Hotspur were found to be the club losing the most money on empty seats this season, with average attendance figures indicating that they average over 8,000 shy of full capacity on an average home game.

The London club only moved to their brand new, state of the art 62,850 seater stadium back in 2019 from their long-standing White Hart Lane home, but so far this season, they have fallen some way short of maxing out its capacity on a matchday, averaging 8,284 empty seats, which means Daniel Levy is missing out on approximately £165,680 per game.

Likewise, rivals Chelsea also had one of the highest average number of empty seats in the top flight with 3,282 per game, costing the Blues around £154,254 each time.

Southampton ranked in third place despite having slightly more empty seats than the European champions with 3,388, but the higher ticket prices at Stamford Bridge meant they placed above the Saints.

Burnley were the highest-ranked Northern club on the list, placing fourth and having a similar number of empty seats to Southampton with 3,393.

There wasn’t much to separate the two in terms of money lost either with the Lancashire based club dropping just over £101,000 per game as opposed to Southampton's £108,416.

In total the Clarets' average attendance of 18,551, in their 21,944 capacity abode, is costing the club close to £2m per season