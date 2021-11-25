Burnley on the right track - Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche

But boss Sean Dyche firmly believes his side are on the right track to pull clear of trouble, ahead of a key period of the season.

Spurs are next up at Turf Moor on Sunday, in the first of nine games in 35 days.

A quarter of the season, effectively, will be played between Sunday and January 2nd, but Dyche feels his players are in good shape, despite only claiming one Premier League win in their opening 12 games.

The Clarets have lost only one of their last six in the league, and that at champions Manchester City, to leave them 18th.

Dyche said: “I have said throughout the season that I have been pleased with the consistent levels, getting on the right side of the games which we are beginning to, and that is an important part of the Premier League.

“When you are not the super powers, you have to get the margins right, and we have done generally more so lately.

“We do look a threat, and we are finding a better mixture and balance, and some of the play was good (against Crystal Palace).

“We want to play effectively – I don’t want 15 passes in my own box, I want to pass it to the midfield and in to the front.