NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley and Rafael Benitez, Manager of Newcastle United shake hands prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on February 26, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley next manager odds: Three candidates move into joint-favouritism while odds shorten on Steven Defour’s ex-international team-mate

Burnley’s search for Sean Dyche’s successor remains ongoing in the background while interim boss Mike Jackson steers the ship towards Premier League safety.

By Dan Black
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 10:11 am

The Clarets’ Under 23s coach, with the assistance of captain Ben Mee, has made survival a real possibility after taking seven points from his three games in temporary charge, which has lifted the club out of the bottom three.

Jackson will remain at the helm for Burnley’s trip to Vicarage Road when they take on Watford this weekend, but a permanent replacement for the third longest-serving manager in the club’s history is still being sought.

While there have been increasing calls for chairman Alan Pace to hand the former Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss the job until the end of the campaign, Jackson remains philosophical in his approach.

He said: "For me, we're all trying to achieve the same thing, we're all part of this club, the chairman's club, the fans' club, the players' club - we're all part of that.”

1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

2. Nuno Espirito Santo

3. Michael Carrick

4. David Unsworth

