Burnley next manager odds: Three candidates move into joint-favouritism while odds shorten on Steven Defour’s ex-international team-mate

The Clarets’ Under 23s coach, with the assistance of captain Ben Mee, has made survival a real possibility after taking seven points from his three games in temporary charge, which has lifted the club out of the bottom three.

Jackson will remain at the helm for Burnley’s trip to Vicarage Road when they take on Watford this weekend, but a permanent replacement for the third longest-serving manager in the club’s history is still being sought.

While there have been increasing calls for chairman Alan Pace to hand the former Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss the job until the end of the campaign, Jackson remains philosophical in his approach.

He said: "For me, we're all trying to achieve the same thing, we're all part of this club, the chairman's club, the fans' club, the players' club - we're all part of that.”

