NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley applauds the fans prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Burnley next manager odds: Ex-Everton boss and prolific England record holder still in the mix as Mike Jackson’s stock rises

Burnley’s search for Sean Dyche’s successor remains ongoing in the background while interim boss Mike Jackson steers the ship towards Premier League safety.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 10:07 am

The Clarets’ Under 23s coach, with the assistance of captain Ben Mee, has made survival a real possibility after taking seven points from his three games in temporary charge, which has lifted the club out of the bottom three.

Jackson will remain at the helm for Burnley’s trip to Vicarage Road when they take on Watford this weekend, but a permanent replacement for the third longest-serving manager in the club’s history is still being sought.

While there have been increasing calls for chairman Alan Pace to hand the former Shrewsbury and Tranmere boss the job until the end of the campaign, Jackson remains philosophical in his approach.

He said: "For me, we're all trying to achieve the same thing, we're all part of this club, the chairman's club, the fans' club, the players' club - we're all part of that.”

1. Vincent Kompany

2. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

3. Nuno Espirito Santo

4. Michael Duff

