Burnley name starting XI for Luton Town clash as ex-Aston Villa man drops out of the side

Lyle Foster comes straight back in to Burnley’s starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Luton Town following his return from suspension.

The striker is now back available for selection having served his three-match ban for the red card he received against Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old replaces Aaron Ramsey in the starting line-up as the Clarets make just one change from the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.

Anass Zaroury, meanwhile, is not named in the 18-man squad.

As for Luton, they make one change to the side that earned their first win of the season at the weekend, overcoming Sean Dyche’s Everton 2-1.

Vincent Kompany’s men are also looking to get that particular monkey off the back as they head to Kenilworth Road.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Lyle Foster of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It’s been a challenging start to the campaign for Burnley, who have picked up just one point from their opening six games.

TEAMS

Luton: Kaminski, Lockyer, Brown, Bell, Doughty, Kabore, Nakamba, Mengi, Mpanzu, Ogbene, Morris

Subs: Krul, Burke, Giles, Johnson, Andersen, Berry, Chong, Woodrow, Adebayo

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster