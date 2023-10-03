Burnley name starting XI for Luton Town clash as ex-Aston Villa man drops out of the side
The striker is now back available for selection having served his three-match ban for the red card he received against Nottingham Forest.
The 23-year-old replaces Aaron Ramsey in the starting line-up as the Clarets make just one change from the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
Elsewhere, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi all remain sidelined.
Anass Zaroury, meanwhile, is not named in the 18-man squad.
As for Luton, they make one change to the side that earned their first win of the season at the weekend, overcoming Sean Dyche’s Everton 2-1.
Vincent Kompany’s men are also looking to get that particular monkey off the back as they head to Kenilworth Road.
It’s been a challenging start to the campaign for Burnley, who have picked up just one point from their opening six games.
TEAMS
Luton: Kaminski, Lockyer, Brown, Bell, Doughty, Kabore, Nakamba, Mengi, Mpanzu, Ogbene, Morris
Subs: Krul, Burke, Giles, Johnson, Andersen, Berry, Chong, Woodrow, Adebayo
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster
Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Vitinho, Cork, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Tresor, Rodriguez