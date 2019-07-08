Burnley move to bring former striker Rodriguez back

Burnley are in talks to bring former striker Jay Rodriguez back to Turf Moor.

As revealed in Express Sport, the 29-year-old is available for a knockdown fee this summer, having been rewarded by West Brom for his loyalty after the Baggies’ relegation in 2018.

The one-cap England international got his head down and hit 22 goals as West Brom finished as losing Championship play-off semi-finalists, and due to a clause inserted in his contract a year ago, clubs only have to pay an initial £5m with £5m in add ons, providing a deal is done by the middle of July.

Burnley have moved to trigger the clause before it expires, as they look to add Rodriguez to their first summer capture, with an announcement imminent after Stoke City left back Erik Pieters agreed a move back to the Premier League.

Rodriguez is in talks with Burnley, having not joined up with the WBA squad on their early morning flight to Spain, and a deal could be announced today.

Seven years ago Rodriguez left Turf Moor as the club’s then-record sale at £7m, joining Southampton.

Last summer the Clarets had bids up to £16m turned down for the former Barrowford Celtic youngster, with West Brom then holding out for as much as £18m.