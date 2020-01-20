Burnley move for high-flying Premier League midfielder, Wenger makes shock Arsenal admission, Manchester United suffer huge blow: Rumours

Burnley are involved in today's Premier League rumours.

Newcastle United and Burnley have both been linked with a loan move for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury - it is unlikely that the Foxes will let the talented midfielder leave, though. (Sunday People)

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest full-back Jack Robinson, likely as an understudy for Enda Stevens. (Nottingham Post)

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Lewis Dunk will reportedly soon be the subject of a huge £48m bid from Chelsea. (Daily Star)

PSG star Edinson Cavani is apparently interested in a shock exit to Manchester United. (Various)

Leeds United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Premier League man Oumar Niasse from Everton, as they look to secure a new striker. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are keen on a £60m move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, likely in the summer. (Various)

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said that the Gunners ‘lost their soul’ when they left Highbury for the Emirates Stadium. (Various)

Manchester United man Marcus Rashford could be out for six weeks with a stress fracture. (BBC)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed that the club have received no offers for any of their players, despite rumours of interest in players such as Ben Gibson. (Various)