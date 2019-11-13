Burnley 'monitoring' Rangers star, Pochettino faces the sack: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League rumours

Burnley are among a host of clubs interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to Birmingham Live.

Kamara has been attracting the attention of a number of clubs including Leeds and Aston Villa, and the report says that: 'Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace are also believed to be monitoring the former Southend United man.'

The midfielder is a Finland international and joined Rangers from Dundee earlier in the year.

Today's other headlines:

Pep Guardiola could return to Bayern Munich after the sacking of Niko Kovac. (The Athletic)

Joe Gomez was spotted with a scratch on his face after his spat with England colleague Raheem Sterling. (Various)

Mauricio Pochettino faces the sack from Tottenham if they lose their next game to West Ham, with the result and performance against Sheffield United a concern. (The Telegraph)

Granit Xhaka has been house-hunting in Italy and could move to AC Milan in January. (Daily Star)

Manchester City are set to splash out £100m in the January transfer window in a bid to catch up with Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has decided against signing a new contract amid interest from Juventus. (Daily Mirror)