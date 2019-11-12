Burnley midfielder's deal to be cut short, Clarets line up Celtic replacement: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League rumours on Tuesday, November 12.

The Daily Mail say that on-loan Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater is set to return to parent club Chelsea, with the Burnley hierarchy reluctant to extend his loan deal. Drinkwater has been out injured after a nightclub brawl, and the Clarets would be expected to cover the full extent of his £120,000 wages if they were to extend the loan.

Drinkwater has scarcely featured at Turf Moor, only collecting one appearance in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland in his spell in the north-west.

His Burnley career has been marred by controversy after he was reportedly beaten by a group of men outside a nightclub in Manchester. It now looks as though his Turf Moor stint will end as a failure.

The Sun claim that Burnley could line up Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton as a replacement for Drinkwater in a cut-price deal.

In other Premier League news Riyad Mahrez claims he almost joined Arsenal in 2016, and according to AS has slammed former club Leicester City for 'costing him two years at the highest level' for keeping him at the club until 2018.

Check out the other Premier League headlines on Tuesday, November 12 below:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's captaincy of Arsenal is reportedly already under threat, with reports that the appointment has split opinion in the dressing room. (The Athletic)

Manchester City would not stand in the way of Mikel Arteta becoming Arsenal manager should Unai Emery be sacked. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has left Championship side Cardiff City, with the Bluebirds lagging in the promotion race. (Various)

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly Bayern Munich's top choice to take over as manager. (Various)

Advanced negotiations are said to be underway in a bid to take Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser to Liverpool in the January transfer window. (The Sun)