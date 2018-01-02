Burnley midfielder O’Neill’s Fleetwood loan spell comes to an early end

Fleetwood Town have revealed that midfielder Aiden O’Neill has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Burnley.



O’Neill joined the club on a season long loan deal in August with the option of a January recall.

The midfielder has not featured in Town’s match day squad for the last 3 games after coming off at half-time during Town’s 2-0 defeat to Gillingham.

And Premier League side Burnley have exercised that option with O’Neill making 27 appearances for the Cod Army during his time at Highbury.

The 19-year-old has been called up for Australia's Under 23 squad for the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, meaning he would have missed the entire month of January whilst away with the Socceroos.

But it is anticipated that the midfielder could clinch another loan deal when that Australian trip ends.

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler said: "I'd like to thank Aiden for his efforts whilst at Fleetwood Town and wish him all the best for the future.”