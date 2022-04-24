Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill’s die-hard City supporting family would accept big Liverpool win in Merseyside derby vs Everton

Victory for Liverpool would keep the heart of the title race beating — with the deficit between the two contenders returning to a point.

Should Everton back up their first top flight win in 21 attempts at Anfield, however, it would ultimately enhance the Toffees' chances of survival.

The first scenario would come at the detriment of Josh Brownhill's family, who are lifelong supporters of defending champions Manchester City.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill of Burnley applaud the fans after victory in the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on April 21, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The alternative ending, or a stalemate, could have significant ramifications on Burnley's future at this level of the game, irrespective of their result at home to Wolves beforehand.

Despite being die-hard City fans, though, Brownhill believes those close to him would sacrifice their advantage at the top of the table for the sake of the Clarets.

"I think they'll take Liverpool to absolutely thrash Everton," said Brownhill. "I think if that happens they'll take that for Burnley because that's the outcome they want first and foremost.

"After that I'm sure they'll want the points to go in Man City's favour. It's going to be an interesting game and I'm sure we'll all be watching it. I'll try my best [to get back and watch it with them] so I might be able to get the second half in."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Declan Rice of West Ham United is challenged by Josh Brownhill of Burnley during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The ex-Bristol City midfielder's transition to life post Sean Dyche has been quite smooth, having added a couple of assists to his tally.

But the 26-year-old admitted to feeling the void left by the club's long-serving boss following his departure on Good Friday.

Brownhill, who played 76 times under Dyche after signing in January 2020, said: "It was a surprise with how long he's been here. You never expected to see the day that he wasn't here, but football is football and when you're not getting results, whether or not you're a good person and you have a lot of history, you can't just rely on that in football.

"It was strange coming in and not seeing him in and around the place and doing the normal stuff that we do. First and foremost he gave me the chance to play in the Premier League, which I'll always be grateful for.

"The way that we played under him taught me a lot about shape, working hard, my fitness, tackles, interceptions, getting around the pitch and seeing games out. I'll always be thankful for that experience.