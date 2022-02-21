Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill hails "warrior" Wout Weghorst after pair get off the mark in the Premier League!

The pair netted the first Premier League goals of their careers in Burnley's 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

Their milestone finishes came within 19 minutes of each other at the Amex Stadium as the Clarets — who led by those goals at the break — went on to secure their first away win of the campaign.

The Netherlands international got off the mark in the 21st minute with a first-time effort from a Connor Roberts assist that beat Robert Sanchez at his near post.

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst puts Burnley ahead against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

"We're all buzzing for him," said the midfielder. "It's only taken him a few games. Coming across from a different country and a different league is always difficult so for him to get that goal quite early on is massive for him and his confidence.

"He's done so well since coming in, he's such a good lad, everyone loves him already and he's settled in really well.

"The biggest thing that I didn't expect is how hard he works. He doesn't stop running the whole game, he gets so many kicks, niggles and beat up, but he still gets up and carries on.

"He's a real warrior, a big presence, and I wouldn't like playing against him if I was a defender just because of how much he puts himself around. He's a big vocal part of the team as well.

Wout Weghorst of Burnley celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley at American Express Community Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Brighton, England.

"Since coming in he's talking, helping and demanding of other players as well, which is really good."

Weghorst, 29, then turned provider, when holding off Shane Duffy to win control of an Erik Pieters clearance, before offloading the ball to Brownhill, who doubled the advantage five minutes before half-time.

The former Bristol City man's left-footed attempt ricocheted off Marc Cucurella and Joel Veltman before squirming past the Seagulls' Spanish stopper.

Brownhill's breakthrough in the top flight didn't match the aesthetics of his piledriver against Millwall in the League Cup tie at The Den in September 2020, but it was the moment he'd been working so hard towards.

He said: "I'm delighted. It was a weird moment; I remember it going in and thinking 'is it really my goal?' I remember it taking a deflection, or two, I don't know off who, it was all in a split-second.

"I watched it back, it was all just a bit of a blur, so I saw that it had ricocheted off a couple of people, but I'm just thankful that it went down as my goal.

"I'm absolutely delighted, it's something I've been working so hard for. I've had many shots — I saw one stat that my mates sent me saying 54 shots without a goal or something — which is something I've never done in my career. I've got it now so hopefully they'll all come flooding in.

"As a kid you want to play in the Premier League and play on big stages, that's one thing, but to score is another thing. It's taken so long so I was thinking 'is it going to come? When is it going to come?'