The 26-year-old had operated in a similar role on numerous occasions during Sean Dyche's reign having signed from Bristol City in January 2020.

But the ex-Preston North End man found it hard to get into a groove in a side that was largely up against it in the Premier League.

It wasn't until his 40th appearance, in a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage in May 2021, that Brownhill registered his first assist.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill celebrates scoring his side's first goal Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Luton Town - Saturday 6th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

And he had to wait until game number 62 to notch his first league goal for the club as the Clarets thrashed Brighton 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium in February.

"I'm playing higher up, creating chances, getting a few shots off, so it's really good to play there," he said. "It's credit to everyone else by keeping the ball, moving it side to side and creating the spaces for me to get into so I can try and affect the game going forward.

"I think there's definitely still a lot more to come. It's a new way of playing and I'm in a role that I've not been in for a very long time. With the way that they coach I'm still going to improve a lot and from Christmas time building towards the back end of the season I think you'll see the best of everyone. I think there's still a lot left in me."

Brownhill already has four goals and two assists after just 10 games in the Championship this season, which is just three short of equalling his record tally for the Robins in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

The Warrington-born creator has never scored more than five times in a single campaign, but finishes against Luton Town, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic (x2) mean he is tantalisingly close to eclipsing that mark.

Speaking about the new regime under Vincent Kompany, with the possession-based Clarets in fourth spot and currently the third highest scorers in the division, Brownhill said: "It's really good.

"I feel the new players have gelled in really quickly and the players that were already here have taken to the new system. That's credit to the manager with what he's done on the training pitch and the lads that have listened and put in the hard work.

"I think it has been really good, new players, new system, new manager. To be where we are I think we would have snapped your hand off for it. One defeat shows how good we are defensively. Not losing is very important. Now we need to start putting wins together, especially at home.