Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick ready for Republic of Ireland milestone

Jeff Hendrick is in line to win his 50th cap for the Republic of Ireland in Thursday night's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Burnley midfielder, who made his international debut in 2013, is relishing the prospect of reaching a personal milestone in a crucial game.

Hendrick said: "It would be brilliant. I always say as a kid, my dream was to pull on the Ireland jersey and play for my country and all going well, hopefully I can get to 50.

"It is a big thing to me and to my family."

Hendrick's first Ireland appearance came as a substitute in a 2-0 friendly victory over Poland six years ago.

Asked if he could remember that match, the 27-year-old said: "Yes, Poland at home. I didn't know if I was going to play or get on, and it was brilliant to have the game in Dublin. I think I had to order 30 tickets for that game.

"But it was good to have all my family there and get some time on the pitch."