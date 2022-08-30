Burnley manager Vincent Kompany tips Josh Brownhill for a big year after his strong start to the campaign
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany believes Josh Brownhill will be “one of the players of the Championship” this season.
The midfielder scored twice in Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.
Kompany states he has enjoyed what he has seen from Brownhill in the early stages of the campaign.
He said: “Browny, you can all see, seems to be growing in his role. A player at his level, needs to be consistent at that level, and I think he can do that.
“It's a challenge for him, I don’t think he’s ever been in a position where he’s getting that much in front of goal, but I’m seeing all the qualities in him to keep going that way.”
The game at the weekend also saw Johann Berg Gudmundsson make his first start since January.
“These players when they come back, are like transfers you can’t afford really, the only thing is to try and keep them fit to manage the load,” Kompany added.