Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says he wants his players to give the fans something to cheer

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets’ manager has been delighted with the support his side have received so far this season.

Kompany believes the travelling fans helped Burnley on their way to Saturday’s 5-1 win against Wigan Athletic.

“It was rocket fuel,” he said.

Vincent Kompany has praised the support of the Burnley fans this season (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s the beauty of these types of away games, you get 5,000 fans with you, every goal you feel you’re celebrating with such a huge following.

“I said to the players, go and score goals and go and celebrate with the fans, give them something to cheer, and they did exactly that.

“I keep saying, this is one game, Tuesday is Millwall, and another story will be written, but when I came to the club, the whispers were ‘could this be a new Sunderland?’, a doomsday scenario, but all I want is a team the fans can be happy about.

“I can’t guarantee results, I can’t say it’s going to be a walk in the park, but the lads run hard, they really work their socks off, and every game they give the fans something to look forward to.