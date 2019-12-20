Burnley man wanted by well-known European side, Aston Villa in potential FFP trouble, and more

A Burnley midfielder has been linked with a European exit in today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Burnley's on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been linked with a shock European move.

Drinkwater is a Premier League winner with Leicester City, and joined Chelsea for £35m before moving to the Clarets on a temporary basis.

Things haven't gone to plan for Drinkwater, with his playing time limited, and a high-profile nightclub brawl making headlines.

Now, Turkish side Besiktas have been linked with a surprise move for the midfielder - according to The Sun, the European side are planning a raid on the Premier League in January.

They would reportedly be looking at an 18-month loan switch for Drinkwater, though it remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old will be allowed to leave Turf Moor.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal are set to confirm Mikel Arteta as their new boss on Friday, with the ex-Gunners midfielder set to leave his post at Manchester City. (Various)

However, Manchester City are demanding that Arsenal pay compensation in excess of £1m to bring the Spaniard in. (Daily Mail)

Arteta apparently gave an emotional goodbye speech at City’s training ground before heading down to London to finalise a deal at the Gunners. (The Sun)

Aston Villa would reportedly have faced FFP trouble if they had failed to gain promotion last year, and are apparently in danger of becoming the first Premier League club to breach financial regulations. They may need to sell players to avoid action. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will shelve a move for in-demand RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, after successfully bringing in Red Bull Salzburg Takumi Minamino. (Daily Star)

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly signed an £11.5m a year contract to join Everton, having finalised a severance package with former club Napoli. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are struggling to tie talented youngsters Tammy Abraham and Reece James down to new contracts. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is open to letting Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen join Manchester United for a cut-price fee. Eriksen is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Mirror)