Burnley make Turf Moor their 'happy place' as fans witness vital Premier League win over Southampton

Burnley claimed back-to-back home wins for the first time since December 2020 to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.

By Dan Black
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:00 am

The Clarets are a point adrift of 17th place Everton — who they had beaten in their previous outing at Turf Moor — after overcoming Southampton on Thursday night.

Connor Roberts scored his first goal for the club to put the hosts ahead before Nathan Collins headed a Josh Brownhill corner past Fraser Forster.

A young lady sells programmes outside Turf Moor

Burnley fans

Burnley fans

Burnley fans

