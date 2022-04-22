Burnley make Turf Moor their 'happy place' as fans witness vital Premier League win over Southampton

The Clarets are a point adrift of 17th place Everton — who they had beaten in their previous outing at Turf Moor — after overcoming Southampton on Thursday night.
Connor Roberts scored his first goal for the club to put the hosts ahead before Nathan Collins headed a Josh Brownhill corner past Fraser Forster.
Did you see the action? Did our pitch-side photographer picture you in the stands?
1. 1
A young lady sells programmes outside Turf Moor Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Thursday 21st April 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. 2
Burnley fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Thursday 21st April 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. 3
Burnley fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Thursday 21st April 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. 4
Burnley fans Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Thursday 21st April 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth