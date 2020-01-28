Burnley make surprise striker decision, Newcastle United line up shock return, Manchester United man linked to Leicester City: Rumours

Latest Premier League rumours
Latest Premier League rumours

Burnley feature in today's rumours roundup.

Burnley could keep hold of striker Nakhi Wells until the end of the season, after recalling him from a loan spell at QPR. (Various)

West Bromwich Albion have launched a move for Sheffield United man Callum Robinson. (The Sun)

Leeds United have landed former Arsenal and Everton target Jean-Kevin Augustin on an initial loan deal, with the reported obligation-to-buy fee upon promotion a whopping £17.7m. (Bild)

According to reports, Newcastle United are potentially lining up a shock return for Rafa Benitez if a proposed takeover goes through. (The Sun)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Leicester Mercury)

Barcelona have launched a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (The Telegraph)

Aston Villa have been linked with a shock move for former Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion striker Daniel Sturridge. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is working on a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League. (Daily Express)

Chelsea may have to move onto new targets with PSG demanding a £12.6m loan fee to land Edinson Cavani. (The Telegraph)