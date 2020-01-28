Burnley make surprise striker decision, Newcastle United line up shock return, Manchester United man linked to Leicester City: Rumours

Burnley feature in today's rumours roundup.

Burnley could keep hold of striker Nakhi Wells until the end of the season, after recalling him from a loan spell at QPR. (Various)

West Bromwich Albion have launched a move for Sheffield United man Callum Robinson. (The Sun)

Leeds United have landed former Arsenal and Everton target Jean-Kevin Augustin on an initial loan deal, with the reported obligation-to-buy fee upon promotion a whopping £17.7m. (Bild)

According to reports, Newcastle United are potentially lining up a shock return for Rafa Benitez if a proposed takeover goes through. (The Sun)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Leicester Mercury)

Barcelona have launched a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (The Telegraph)

Aston Villa have been linked with a shock move for former Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion striker Daniel Sturridge. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is working on a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League. (Daily Express)

Chelsea may have to move onto new targets with PSG demanding a £12.6m loan fee to land Edinson Cavani. (The Telegraph)