Burnley make eye-catching capture of Millwall man right on deadline as Vitinho leaves

Burnley have beaten the transfer deadline to seal the eye-catching signing of Millwall forward Zian Flemming.

The 26-year-old makes the move to Turf Moor on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The forward, who is also capable of playing across the front three or even as a number 10, has scored 23 times in 92 appearances during his two years with Millwall.

“It’s surreal to be here,” Flemming said of his move. “It’s happened really quickly. I heard about it first yesterday morning and I just wanted to get here.

“I want to be a Premier League player in a Premier League team and with the aims and ambitions that we have here at the club, we can make that possible.”

The Dutchman made the move to The Den in 2022 from Fortuna Sittard, having previously played for Jong Ajax, PEC Zwolle and NEC.

Vincent Kompany attempted to sign him this time last year but the Clarets were unable to get a deal across the line.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Zian Flemming of Millwall celebrates the 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den on January 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

They’ve managed it on this occasion on the final day of the transfer window to make it three signings on deadline day.

Winger Jeremy Sarmiento also arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion while midfielder Josh Laurent sealed a permanent move from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

Going the other way, meanwhile, was Luke McNally, who sealed a permanent move to Bristol City, while Vitinho sealed a return to Brazil to sign for Botafogo for an undisclosed fee.

Mike Tresor was reportedly tipped to join French side Nice but the two sides were unable to get a deal over the line in time.