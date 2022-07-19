Burnley looking for fans to join new forum

The forum aims to bring together a diverse range of Clarets supporters who will form voluntary representatives and meet with the Club to share ideas and discuss topics that are important to fans.

Discussion topics will include areas such as both ticket and season ticket pricing, the overall matchday experience, marketing campaigns and improvements to Turf Moor.

To ensure a wide representation, the club are looking for applications from representatives in the following areas –

Families’ representative: This person will be able to give the perspective of a family attending Turf Moor.

Maybe you attend with young children or have had experience attending with a family and will be able to give insight.

18-30-year-old representative: If you are between 18 and 30 years old, the club want to hear about your experience engaging with Burnley Football Club.

It is not essential to be a Season Ticket holder but you should be able to give a good insight into your experience as a fan.

Under 18 representative: If you are under 18, the club want to hear about your experience engaging with Burnley Football Club.

Again, it is not essential to be a Season Ticket holder.

Over 65 representative

If you are over 65, the club also want to hear about your experience engaging with Burnley Football Club.

Supporters Club representative: The club would like to hear from fans who are involved in one or more of the various supporters clubs and groups associated with Burnley FC.

This representative will be able to represent their supporters club as well as give insight to the group about the experience supporters clubs have.

Hospitality representative: If you are a season hospitality user or regularly attend in the hospitality lounges, the club want to hear about your experience of Burnley FC.

Local business representative: The club appreciate the impact that Burnley FC has on the local community and specifically how matchdays affect the town.

The club would like to gain insight and feedback from a representative that either owns or manages a local business and can give this perspective when considering some strategic decisions.

Equality Diversity and Inclusion representative: The club are looking for a representative that can assist with adding insight from an EDI point of view.

This person may have expertise in this field, or alternatively be passionate about equality across the nine protected characteristics.

Community organisation representative: The club appreciate the impact that Burnley FC has on the local community and would like to hear from someone who is directly involved in the community whether this be a representative from a local college, charity or community centre.

Disabled supporter representative: As part of the club’s commitment to disabled supporters and improving access to all elements of football, they would like a disabled supporter to be able to provide their perspective of engaging with Burnley FC.

The club have set the above criteria to ensure the forum reflects a diverse range of supporters, and while they are aware categories may overlap, applicants can select that they qualify for more than one category.

A member of the senior or executive team at Burnley FC will attend each Forever Forward Forum meeting to consult and advise on different projects or activities, with the forum meeting as a collective every other month.

Fan Experience Manager, Harriet Harbidge said: “We are delighted to launch our new Forever Forward Forum.

“Fans will be aware of the many changes the club has seen in recent seasons, both on and off the pitch, and we have been open about our desire to continue to develop, make positive change and achieve great things together as a football club.

“The Forever Forward Forum will be at the heart of this, providing an open discussion between representatives from a range of backgrounds and club staff, so we can form a better understanding of issues that affect supporters.

“The forum will also offer us an opportunity to create new ideas with the help of supporters, which is so important.

“If you represent any of the above areas, I encourage you to apply, so we can work together on this exciting new project. Let’s move Burnley FC forward, together.”

The Forever Forward Forum has been devised to expand upon the club’s relationship with supporters and minutes from the meeting will be released across the club’s platforms following each meeting.

If you represent an area listed above and are interested in joining the Forever Forward Forum, please apply at https://r1.dotdigital-pages.com/p/6SAL-CO8/forever-forward-forum?pfredir=1.