Burnley linked to shock loan signing from Premier League giant, Arsenal confirm new manager, and more

Burnley feature heavily in today's round-up of Premier League rumours.

Burnley have been linked to three signings by a new report in a national paper.

The Daily Mail lead with the claim that Burnley want to bring Conor Gallagher in on a loan deal, if they can persuade Chelsea to recall him from Charlton Athletic.

Gallagher is a talented midfielder, and would partially be a replacement for a fellow Chelsea loanee that has failed to make an impact, Danny Drinkwater.

In the same report Sean Dyche has also again been linked with moves for Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill and Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle.

The rest of today's headlines:

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly played his last game for the club. The French World Cup winner has been linked with a £100m+ move to either Juventus or Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

After being named as the new Arsenal manager, former Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta warned that success won’t return ‘overnight’. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly demand a world record £25m a year deal to give away the naming rights for their stadium. (The Telegraph)

Struggling Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil could be set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce on a six-month loan deal. (Football London)

Manchester United have hit a snag in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, as agent Mino Raiola is demanding £12m as a fee, on top of any transfer fee. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace want to sign former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini from AC Milan in the January transfer window. (Sports Witness)

Swedish side Malmo are reportedly interested in bringing Freddie Ljungberg to be their new manager, after Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal boss. (Mail Online)

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is holding back on a move to Real Madrid, as he would prefer to take charge at either Manchester United or Manchester City. (The Sun)