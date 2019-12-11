Burnley launch bid to sign star Championship striker, Guardiola offer made, and more

Burnley have been linked with a move for a top Championship star in today's Premier League rumours.

Burnley are one of a host of teams reportedly interested in signing Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor.

TEAMtalk suggest that the Addicks are desperately trying to persuade Taylor to sign a new deal at The Valley, with Burnley and a host of other teams interested in his signature in January.

Premier League sides Sheffield United and Norwich are also said to be keen, as well as second-tier teams Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

Charlton are now under new ownership, so Addicks boss Lee Bowyer will hope that Taylor can be offered a new deal.

The rest of today's headlines:

Paris St-Germain are keen on bringing in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, should Neymar leave the club. Whether Mane could be persuaded to leave the European champions is another question entirely. (France Football)

Barcelona’s president has said that the door is ‘always open’ for Pep Guardiola to return to the club as manager. (Goal)

The Manchester United hierarchy have reportedly confirmed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will be retained as manager, regardless of Mauricio Pochettino’s availability. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are interested in a return for Nathan Ake, yet Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the defender’s signature. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that signings aren’t necessary in January, despite mounting injury problems. (Various)