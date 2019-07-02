Burnley launch ambitious winger bid, Newcastle takeover set for fresh twist, Arsenal hold free agent talks, West Ham made late £9.5m offer - updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

The Bin Zayed Group remain “buoyant” on the Newcastle takeover and are expected to release a fresh statement over the next few days. It could be soon as today. (Shields Gazette)

Rangers chiefs are confident Steven Gerrard will not quit the Ibrox club - should Newcastle come calling in their search for Rafa Benitez’s replacement. (Football Insider)

Manchester United will launch a formal approach for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff this week and hope to sign him for £25m before they fly out to Australia on Sunday. (Daily Telegraph)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attempts to sign Wissam Ben Yedder have taken a hit with Sevilla upping their efforts to keep him in Spain. (Colina de Nervion)

Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo has failed to rule out a move to Liverpool this summer after being questioned about his future. (Daily Mirror)

The representatives of Liverpool defender Dejan Lovern have held talks with Serie A giants AC Milan over a possible move this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to announce the arrival of Frank Lampard as the club's new manager having agreed a £4m-a-year contract on yesterday. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have held talks with attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi following his release from Porto. (Sky Sports)

The Gunners are also interested in signing Hull City star Jarrod Bowen and as a result, are preparing a £12m bid. Tottenham are also keen. (The Sun)

Unai Emery have also been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir for just £30m by Lyon. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have agreed a €72m fee with Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele - however are yet to agree personal terms with the player. (L'Equipe)

Manchester City are closing in on their first signing of the summer with Felix Correia joining for £3.1m from Sporting Lisbon. (The Times)

West Ham United have made a last-ditch attempt to beat Lazio to the signing of £9.5m-rated Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro. (Il Messaggero)

Crystal Palace have identified Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's replacement. He will reportedly cost £5m. (The Sun)

Burnley have tabled an ambitious £10m offer for Marseille winger Lucas Ocampos, who is reportedly wanted by Everton and Sevilla. (FootMercato)