Burnley keeper Nick Pope back in England squad for vital World Cup qualifiers

Nick Pope

The 29-year-old is named with number one Jordan Pickford of Everton and West Brom’s Sam Johnstone for the World Cup qualifiers with Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Pope started four of the six England internationals ahead of the naming of the squad for the summer tournament, with the Three Lions then playing two friendlies and going all the way to the final at Wembley, losing on penalties to Italy.

Johnstone came into the squad for Pope, with Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United, now with Arsenal, then replacing the injured Dean Henderson.

In March, Pope became the first England goalkeeper to keep clean sheets in his first six internationals, breaking former Claret Chris Woods’ record.

He went 488 minutes without conceding, from his debut as a substitute against Costa Rica at Elland Road ahead of Russia 2018, before Poland's Jakub Moder beat him at Wembley, with England recovering to win 2-1.

However, he missed five of Burnley's last eight Premier League games last season with a shoulder and then a knee injury, forcing him to make the decision to go under the knife.

Pope returned for Burnley’s last public pre-season outing against Cadiz, and has started both Premier League games so far this term.

Pope’s selection means the club have three of their four senior goalkeepers on international duty, with summer signing Wayne Hennessey in the Wales squad, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, currently on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, named by Northern Ireland.