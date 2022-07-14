Burnley keen on young Anderlecht keeper Bart Verbruggen

While there is no agreement as of yet, Vincent Kompany is hoping to add the 19-year-old Netherlands Under 21 international to his goalkeeping ranks, with Belgian sources suggesting it will take more than the €3-3.5m it took to land midfielder Josh Cullen from Lotto Park.

Verbruggen joined Anderlecht in 2020 from N.A.C. Breda, following coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, who has joined Kompany as part of his Burnley backroom staff.

Jelle ten Rouwelaar is eager to work with the player again, who he believes is a top prospect.

Anderlecht's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen pictured in action during a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp FC, Saturday 08 May 2021 in Brussels, on the day 2 out of 6, in the 'Champions' play-offs' of the 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)