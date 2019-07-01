Burnley join race for £12m winger, NEW name linked with Newcastle takeover, Belgian reveals Arsenal snub, Aston Villa consider £50m deal - updates on Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

A French consortium, who were interested in taking over Newcastle, are having ‘second thoughts’ following the departure of Rafa Benitez. (The Sun)

The report also adds that the interest from the Bin Zayed Group ‘has not moved on’ in recent weeks. (The Sun)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Sean Longstaff this week, who is valued at £20m plus add-ons. (Daily Star via Metro)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder as 'he waits on the green light' before joining. (La Colina de Nervion - in Spain)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is expected to be the subject of a bid from Manchester United, who will need to pay £50m for his signature. (The Sun)

Liverpool are open to a reunion with former midfielder Philippe Coutinho with the 27-year-old's struggles at Barcelona continuing. (Le10 Sport)

The Reds could face a battle to keep hold of forward Sadio Mane with Real Madrid preparing a bid - which includes a swap deal with Marco Asensio. (Daily Express)

Napoli are considering taking advantage of Arsenal's delay to agree a fee with Celtic for Kieran Tierney by tabling a bid themselves. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and Everton target Armando Izzo will not leave Torino with the Serie A club unwilling to offload the defender. (Calciomercato)

Tomas Kalas is set to end his long affiliation with Chelsea by signing for Bristol City on a permanent deal. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to confirm the arrival of Jack Clarke this week before loaning him back to Leeds for the 2019/20 campaign. (The Guardian)

Burnley have joined Cardiff, Middlesborough, Watford and Leicester in the race for £12m-rated Genk winger Mbwana Samatta. (Fotospor - in Turkey)

The Clarets have slapped a £30m price Dwight McNeil with Serie A champions Juventus considering a shock bid. (Daily Mail)

The agent of new Brighton signing Leandro Trossard has revealed he snubbed interest from Arsenal as it ‘is too early’ in his career. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Belgium)

Seagulls defender Ben White is close to departing the club on a season-long loan after undergoing his medical with Leeds United medical. (Yorkshire Evening Post)