Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson awaiting further instruction from chairman Alan Pace after West Ham draw

Burnley came away from the London Stadium with a point after Wout Weghorst’s headed opener was cancelled out by Tomas Soucek – although Maxwel Cornet missed a penalty he won himself to make it 2-0.

Nick Pope also made two stunning stops to preserve a point late on.

But, 48 hours after the surprise sacking of Sean Dyche, the club appear no further down the line to appointing a permanent replacement, and Jackson will get on with the task as long as required, with another important game to come on Thursday against the Saints, before Wolves come to Turf Moor on Sunday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Mike Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley looks on from the dugout prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Asked about his plans moving forward, Jackson said: “We will have a recovery day tomorrow (Monday) and go from there.

“I think, when it is ready to be said, which I don’t know, and I don’t know what is being discussed behind the scenes at this moment in time.

"But I am sure the board and chairman will give the information that supporters want.

"The priority is the next game for us and we have to concentrate on what is next."

He was encouraged by what he saw, however, as Burnley moved within three points of safety, ahead of Everton’s game in hand at home to Leicester on Wednesday night: “I have not looked past today but I have seen a lot from this group, I have been around them with the Under-23s.

"We are in the same building and I see them everyday, I know what they are like as people. Sometimes you need a bit of a foundation to build on and hopefully that comes from today.

"We got a good point and it could have been more.”

Jackson is happy the dressing room is pulling in the same direction: “I think so definitely. You don’t play the games that dressing room has played if you are not like that as people.

"You wouldn’t stay in the game that long. They know what they need to do and the spirit that is needed and the work we have to go through to get to where we want to be. I have no worries about that side of things.”

Looking at the game as a whole, it was one of mixed emotions, given the penalty miss, before Pope’s heroics: "You could say that (it was one that got away), it (the penalty miss) probably stayed with us a little bit in the second half, we didn't really get to the levels of the first half, but I didn't expect to come away from here without being under pressure for some stage of the game, especially when you're 1-0 up.

"It would have been nice to have the two goals, but then you've got to look at Max, he's put a great ball in for the corner that we score from.