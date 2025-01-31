Burnley injury update ahead of Portsmouth test as Aaron Ramsey 'edges closer' to return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Ramsey is edging ever closer to making his long-awaited return from injury for Burnley.

The 22-year-old hasn’t featured for the Clarets since suffering a serious knee injury during the defeat to Arsenal in February of last year.

The attacking midfielder first stepped back on the grass in September, but still required a lengthy recovery process to get him back up to speed.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond also remain sidelined.

When asked if there’s anything new to report on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth, Parker said: “No, not really. Everyone who you'd expect to be fit is fit.

“Boys are starting to come back now, they’re certainly being on the grass and training with us more.

“Redmond, Enock, Benny and Ramsey are still a little bit away. But Ramsey is certainly edging a little bit closer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Aaron Ramsey of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“The other boys are starting to participate a little bit more, fully in training, but they still need more work. But we're heading in the right direction with them boys.”

Away from the injury news, Jonjo Shelvey will be pushing to make his Burnley debut after not featuring in the first two games following his move.

Speaking after Monday night’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United, Parker admitted Shelvey needed some more time on the training pitch before he could be considered for selection.

The likes of Shurandy Sambo, Oliver Sonne and Mike Tresor, meanwhile, have all been left out of Burnley’s squad in recent weeks too.