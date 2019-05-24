Burnley in swoop for highly-rated trio | Ex-Clarets defender to move on | Chelsea youngster to stay at Stamford Bridge | Fulham chase Newcastle striker | Updates from Manchester United, Arsenal & Liverpool

All of the latest Premier League rumours from around the web - including news from Newcastle, Manchester United & Chelsea

Napoli are favourites to sign 28-year-old Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier and the England international will be allowed to leave for the right offer. (Independent)

Manchester United are expected to sign 16-year-old Dutch forward Dillon Hoogewerf after he left Ajax's youth set-up. (Metro)

Arsenal are one of several clubs tracking Reading's English striker 18-year-old Danny Loader. (Goal)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is considering a reunion with winger Patrick Roberts, who he managed during the 22-year-old's loan spell at Celtic. The Englishman is available for a cut-price £4 million from Manchester City. (Sun)

Fulham have identified Newcastle's £20 million-rated 28-year-old English forward Dwight Gayle, and Nottingham Forest's 26-year-old DR Congo striker Britt Assombalonga as replacements for Aleksandar Mitrovic, if the 24-year-old Serbia international leaves Craven Cottage this summer. (Evening Standard)

Burnley have been linked with a triple move for Birmingham forward Che Adams, Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny and West Brom defender Craig Dawson. (Lancs Live)

Chelsea left-back Reece James is unlikely to join Brighton this summer due to the Blues' incoming transfer ban. (Sun)

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all interested in signing 27-year-old Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has confirmed the Bundesliga champions' interest in Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

City are preparing themselves for a bid for the 23-year-old from the German giants which would break their transfer record. (Mail)

Arsenal want to sign 25-year-old winger Ryan Fraser, after the Europa League final, but Bournemouth want £30 million for the Scotland international. (Independent)

Tottenham have contacted Real Madrid in an attempt to start negotiations over midfielder Marco Asensio, 23, but have been told Spain international is not for sale. (AS)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has told Marseille and Roma that his main priority is agreeing a new contract at St James' Park after being approached about their managerial vacancies. (Chronicle)

29-year-old Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 26-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 31-year-old Spanish midfielder Juan Mata and 29-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo - are likely to leave Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)

Inter Milan will offer £30 million plus 30-year-old Croatia winger Ivan Perisic for Lukaku. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City want £15 million for midfielder Fabian Delph, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun)

Championship side Leeds United are also interested in bringing England international Delph back to the club where he began his professional career. (Star)