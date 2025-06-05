Burnley in surprise link to former defender as Leeds United and Wolves circle

Burnley are reported to be interested in a shock return for former defender Dara O’Shea.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland international suffered relegation with Ipswich Town this season after leaving Turf Moor to join Kieran McKenna’s side.

It followed a protracted transfer saga which also saw top flight rivals Brentford show a strong interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a tough two seasons for the 26-year-old, who also endured the pain of relegation with Burnley under Vincent Kompany during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Clarets were said to have pocketed around £12m for the centre-back last summer, with other add-ons involved in the deal.

But now Burnley and Ipswich have swapped places, the Irish Sun are reporting Scott Parker’s side are interested in bringing O’Shea back to East Lancashire. Fellow Premier League sides Leeds United and Wolves have also been credited with interest.

Given the manner of O’Shea’s departure, a return to Burnley appears unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Shea made 35 league appearances for the Tractor Boys last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Clarets may be in need of centre-back reinforcements, however, if CJ Egan-Riley clinches a move to Strasbourg at the end of his contract as has been reported.

The 22-year-old is soon due to be a free agent and it’s claimed the defender has already agreed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Scott Parker also has Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve, Bashir Humphreys and Joe Worrall on the books.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation, O’Shea was one of their better performers, playing in 35 of their 38 league games.

The club have already sold striker Liam Delap to Chelsea for a £30m fee and chief executive Mark Ashton has revealed there is no need for a summer fire sale.