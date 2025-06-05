Burnley in surprise link to former defender as Leeds United and Wolves circle

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley are reported to be interested in a shock return for former defender Dara O’Shea.
Read More
What Scott Parker has previously said about Burnley's summer transfer plans

The Republic of Ireland international suffered relegation with Ipswich Town this season after leaving Turf Moor to join Kieran McKenna’s side.

It followed a protracted transfer saga which also saw top flight rivals Brentford show a strong interest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s been a tough two seasons for the 26-year-old, who also endured the pain of relegation with Burnley under Vincent Kompany during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Clarets were said to have pocketed around £12m for the centre-back last summer, with other add-ons involved in the deal.

But now Burnley and Ipswich have swapped places, the Irish Sun are reporting Scott Parker’s side are interested in bringing O’Shea back to East Lancashire. Fellow Premier League sides Leeds United and Wolves have also been credited with interest.

Given the manner of O’Shea’s departure, a return to Burnley appears unlikely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
O'Shea made 35 league appearances for the Tractor Boys last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)O'Shea made 35 league appearances for the Tractor Boys last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
O'Shea made 35 league appearances for the Tractor Boys last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Clarets may be in need of centre-back reinforcements, however, if CJ Egan-Riley clinches a move to Strasbourg at the end of his contract as has been reported.

The 22-year-old is soon due to be a free agent and it’s claimed the defender has already agreed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Scott Parker also has Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve, Bashir Humphreys and Joe Worrall on the books.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation, O’Shea was one of their better performers, playing in 35 of their 38 league games.

The club have already sold striker Liam Delap to Chelsea for a £30m fee and chief executive Mark Ashton has revealed there is no need for a summer fire sale.

Related topics:BurnleyLeeds UnitedWolvesRepublic of IrelandTurf MoorIpswich TownScott ParkerLiam Delap
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice