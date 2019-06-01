Burnley in for Southampton midfielder | Turf Moor set for face lift | West Ham & Brighton chase £8.8 million-rated striker | Updates from Manchester United, Arsenal & Chelsea

All the latest Premier League transfer news from around the web - including rumours from Burnley, Newcastle United & Stoke.

Reports claimed Newcastle United had been officially sold to Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, there have been hundreds of conflicting reports and rumours regarding a takeover bid. (The Sun)

Mike Ashley is still waiting for an official bid from Sheikh Khaled. (Chronicle)

Newcastle United's manager Rafa Benitez will see his contract expire in just 29 days. (Chronicle)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has agreed to become Juventus' new head coach and has asked Chelsea to release him from his contract. (Goal)

Sarri informed Marina Granovskaia of his decision in a meeting on Friday and the Blues director promised to discuss his future with club owner Roman Abramovich. (Sky Italy - in Italian)

Chelsea are awaiting a formal approach from the Italian champions, who will have to buy out the final year of the Italian's £5 million-a-season contract. (Guardian)

Burnley have joined newly-promoted Norwich in the race to sign Southampton’s Harrison Reed in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Turf Moor is undergoing a summer of change as the Cricket Field Stand is going through a facelift. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Barcelona are willing to sell Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 26, if interested clubs such as Manchester United or Chelsea put in a big enough bid for him. (Star)

Manchester United are set to bid over £100 million for Benfica and Portugal under-21 striker Joao Felix, 19. (Correio de Man via Mirror)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez, 31, is set for a move to Valencia, with the La Liga outfit keen to bring in the Mexican for £8 million. (Sun)

West Ham and Brighton want £8.8m Girona forward Portu. (El Mundo Deportivo)

Brighton have shown interest in star striker Oli McBurnie and Matt Grimes as Graham Potter looks to raid his old club. (Wales Online)

Stoke want £30 million for England's 26-year-old goalkeeper Jack Butland, who is wanted by Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. (Express)

Ajax's 19-year-old Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt will give Manchester United a decision over a potential move to Old Trafford in the coming days. (Telegraph)

Liverpool's Senegal 27-year-old forward Sadio Mane says he was on the verge of joining Manchester United after speaking to manager Louis Van Gaal, before a phone call from Jurgen Klopp changed his mind. (Mirror)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is willing to let 30-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil leave the club this summer. (Standard)

The Gunners have contacted Leicester over a potential move for the Foxes' 22-year-old England midfielder James Maddison but have been quoted £60 milliom. (Mail)

Barcelona are among a number of clubs interested in Girona's 32-year-old Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani, formerly of Middlesbrough. (Marca)

Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 30, has criticised the club for putting a £53 million price tag on him amid interest from Manchester United and Benfica. (Mail)

Aston Villa want to sign Chelsea's 33-year-old defender Gary Cahill, reuniting him with former Blues team-mate John Terry. (Sun)

Villa are close to agreeing a deal with Birmingham City for 27-year-old Spain midfielder Jota, (Express and Star)

West Brom will attempt to make Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder their new boss. (Express and Star)

Bundesliga side Schalke are leading the race to sign Everton's 22-year-old England defender Jonjoe Kenny on loan this summer. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have identified Lyon's 22-year-old France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and Real Madrid's 24-year-old Spain midfielder Marco Llorente as back-up options if they fail to sign Atletico Madridand Spain midfielder Rodri, 22. (Manchester Evening News)

28-year-old Ilkay Gundogan will stay at Manchester City next season even if it means the Germany midfielder leaves for free when his contract expires next summer. (Mail)

Real have ended their pursuit of Benfica's 19-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix in order to concentrate their efforts on signing Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard. (Marca)

Real are set to hold talks with Chelsea to negotiate a deal for Hazard. (Mail)

And Real will move for Ajax's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 22, or Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, should they fail to land Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Juventus have identified Empoli's 19-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore as their alternative to Pogba. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal and Leicester are monitoring Valencia's 19-year-old Spanish winger Ferran Torres, who could be available for around £25 million. (Mail)